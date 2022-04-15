Chile sees 4.33% Covid-19 positivity rate

Santiago, April 15 Chile has registered a one-day positivity rate of 4.33 per cent for Covid-19, detecting 2,937 new cases in the past 24 hours for a total of 3,522,422 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

In the 24-hour period on Thursday, 69 more people died of causes linked to the virus, bringing the pandemic death toll to 57,167.

According to the Health Ministry's daily pandemic report, all of the country's 16 regions noted a decline in cases over the past 14 days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The South American country is currently averaging less than 4,000 new daily cases of Covid-19, after that number peaked in February at more than 38,000 new cases in a single day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor