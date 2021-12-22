Christmas curbs as Covid returns in UP

Lucknow, Dec 22 With the scare of Covid's Omicron variant casting a shadow on Christmas celebrations, a number of churches in Uttar Pradesh have restricted the midnight mass for invitees only.

Christmas celebrations have been called off at other public places to avoid mass gatherings. Most of the clubs and hotels have also decided not to organise a New Year bash.

However, malls and a few hotels will go ahead with restricted celebrations in compliance with Covid protocols.

Father Donald HR D'Souza, chancellor and spokesperson, Catholic Diocese of Lucknow, said, "In view of the situation, a limited number of people, mainly the Parish members, will participate in the Midnight Holy Mass and also in the day services on December 25."

He said, "At St Joseph's Cathedral, passes have been issued to members for the mass, which will be held in staggered timings to restrict the numbers. A few churches are encouraging people to attend virtual prayer services."

Father Brijesh of Church of India in Prayagraj, said, "We have done away with a number of Christmas programmes this year. The choir singing is being done virtually and children and senior citizens have been asked not to attend the midnight mass."

Sandeep Das, honorary secretary, Lucknow Golf Club, said: "We have decided to call off Christmas and New Year celebrations keeping in mind the safety of members and their families, especially since children have not been vaccinated."

Shabahat Hussain of Hotel Taj Vivanta, said, "We have decided to give importance to the health and safety of people. That is why we are not going to organise any programmes on Christmas and New Year eve this year."

Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur said police officials had been issued directives to curb Christmas and New Year revelry.

"Anyone violating Covid protocol would be penalised. Check posts and barricades will be set up on roads, especially near bars, clubs and lounges, to check people who may be driving in an inebriated state."

He said security at malls and other crowded places would also be tightened to avert untoward incidents. Extra police force will be deployed in the east and the north regions of the city that house the maximum number of clubs, lounges and malls, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar said, "The situation is being monitored round the clock to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour on important days like Christmas and New Year eve. We have also deputed a team of doctors and other staff at Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre to keep a watch over the situation. Red zones have been marked to ensure better implementation of Covid guidelines. The administration will issue orders accordingly, in case of any untoward situation. People are requested to follow strict Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing."

