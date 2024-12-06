Congo Faces Deadly Outbreak: Mysterious X Disease Kills 79, Infects 300 In 25 Days

A mysterious illness, dubbed "X Disease," has unleashed a severe health crisis in Congo, killing 79 people and infecting over 300 within just 25 days. The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating the outbreak and has sent samples for laboratory testing to identify the disease's cause. Resembling flu in its symptoms, X Disease presents with fever, headache, cough, and breathing difficulties. Congo's health ministry admits to having little information about the disease, which has predominantly affected teenagers aged 15 to 18.

The outbreak was first reported in southwestern Congo and has since spread rapidly, causing alarm among health officials. Community leader Symphorien Manzancha expressed concerns to Reuters about the rising number of infections, calling the situation dire. The crisis is exacerbated by medicine shortages. Health teams are being deployed, and citizens are urged to take precautions, including frequent handwashing, avoiding public gatherings, and refraining from handling dead bodies without health supervision. Officials continue to stress the importance of remaining calm and vigilant amidst the escalating outbreak.