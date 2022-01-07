Covid Alarm: Delhi reports 17,335 new cases, 9 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 7 Delhi on Friday reported 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike since May 8 last year when the tally reached 17,364.

The new cases pushed the national capital's overall infection tally to 15,06,798 so far.

A total of nine persons succumbed to the virus in Delhi in the past 24 hourse, pushing the overall Covid death toll to 25,136. The national capital last reported nine or more Covid fatalities on June 26 last year, when the same number of Covid patients had died.

The infection rate in the city climbed to 17.73 per cent on Friday, the highest in last eight months. According to the Delhi health department, the city had reported 17.75 per cent positivity rate on May 11, 2021.

The number of active Covid cases in the city jumped to 39,873 on Friday, the highest since May 20 last year when Delhi had 40,214 active cases.

Delhi presently has a recovery rate of 95.68 per cent, and fatality rate of 1.67 per cent.

With 8,951 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 14,41,789 till date. A total of 20,695 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of containment zones in the national capital has gone up to 6,912.

Out of the 2,00,280 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 1,28,843 were first doses and 71,797 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,71,97,823, according to the health department.

