Covid cases cross 100 in UP

Lucknow, March 21 For the first time this year, the active tally of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark.

The tally, by Monday night, stood at 102 while the state capital had 12 active cases.

Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer, said: "The number of Covid cases has gone up but there is no need to panic. At present, there are 102 Covid cases. Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow share the major caseload."

The rise in Covid cases was attributed to the sudden change in season and people not taking the booster vaccine shot.

"Around 16.89 crore persons have taken the second dose, but the booster shot was administered to only 4.60 crore people so far," said Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 21,28,330 Covid cases and 23,649 deaths with a recovery rate of 98.88 per cent.

"Avoiding Covid infection is easy if we follow protocol such as avoiding going to crowded places, using masks in public spaces, and maintaining physical distance. Many people do not have symptoms but can spread the infection," said Sandeep Kapoor, the director of a private hospital in Lucknow.



