Covid cases rising in Delhi, but no reason for alarm: Health Minister

New Delhi, April 18 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the Covid cases are rising in the capital city, but this is not an alarming situation presently as rate of hospitalisation is low.

"Majority of Delhi's population are vaccinated now. The cases are rising but it is not an alarming situation. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he said at a press meet on Monday.

Stressing that wearing masks is important to prevent the infection, he said that a protocol for schools has already been prepared.

Delhi on Sunday reported 517 fresh Covid infection in last 24 hours, against 461 cases reported on previous day.

The positivity rate in the capital stood at 4.21 per cent and the Covid fatality rate at 1.4 per cent, as per the bulletin issued on Sunday evening.

At the press meet to announce marathon runner Sunil Sharma and some others joining the Aam Admi Party, Jain, citing the Jahangir Puri communal violence, said that the city's law and order situation is not good in the city.

"BJP needs to fix law and order in Delhi, they are not doing it. The Home Minister under whom the Delhi Police comes should be questioned on this violence," he added.

