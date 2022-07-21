Covid cases surge again in J&K

Srinagar, July 21 Covid-19 cases surged again in J&K with 505 new cases came to light in the UT on Thursday, officials said.

Of the new cases, 277 belong to Jammu division and 228 to Kashmir division.

In order to prevent fresh outbreak of the virus in J&K, authorities have made wearing of masks mandatory at public places.

There are 2,077 positive cases in J&K now.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 458,456 people were infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 451,618 recovered while 4,761 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor