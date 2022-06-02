Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever cases surge in Iraq: WHO

Baghdad, June 2 Iraq has recorded a sharp increase in Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever cases so far this year with more than 200 cases, the WHO said.

Iraqi Health authorities notified the WHO of 97 lab-confirmed cases and 115 suspected cases between January 1 and May 22, according to a report published on the WHO website on Wednesday.

So far 27 people have died, of whom 13 were lab-confirmed cases, the UN health agency added.

The infections are much higher than that during the same period in 2021 when 33 lab-confirmed cases were recorded, the WHO said, warning that the outbreak in Iraq may pose additional pressure to the already over-stretched healthcare system.

Iraq has issued stricter hygiene standards for livestock slaughterhouses, which ban the slaughter of livestock outside the designated places, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, the Baghdad Governor Mohammad Jaber Al-Atta announced the formation of a joint working group to curb the spread of the virus, including making urgent plans to raise public awareness of epidemic prevention.

The virus is primarily transmitted through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter, with the fatality rate can be as high as 40 per cent, the WHO added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor