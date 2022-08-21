Cuba detects first monkeypox case in Italian tourist

Havana, Aug 21 Cuba detected its first case of the monkeypox virus in a male Italian tourist.

The tourist arrived in Cuba on August 15 and has been hospitalised in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

The tourist had stayed in a rental house and visited several places in western Cuban provinces, the ministry said late on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor