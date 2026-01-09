Curd in Winter: Is It Healthy or Harmful? Ayurveda Explains the Right Way to Eat It

Health Tips: Consuming curd during the winter months is healthy or not? according to ayurveda, consuming curd in the right way offers many benefits. During winter, people avoid eating cold foods because these foods can pose a risk to their health and cause throat problems. However, there are some foods that you can eat all year round, but consuming them in the right way and at the right time provides many benefits. According to Ayurveda, curd is considered a boon for good digestion and immunity.

If you want to consume curd in winter, do so during the daytime. Avoid eating curd after sunset or at night. Doing so increases the problem of phlegm in the body, which can lead to difficulty breathing and throat problems. Never eat food directly from the refrigerator during winter. Curd should be taken out of the refrigerator at least 1 to 2 hours before consumption. This will allow the curd to reach room temperature.

You can mix a pinch of roasted cumin seeds, black salt, dried ginger powder, or ginger powder with the curd. These spices not only enhance the taste of the curd but also aid in digestion. During winter, eat freshly made curd. Eating sour or old curd can cause infections. If you don't like sweet curd, you can use jaggery instead of sugar. Jaggery is warm, and mixing it with curd makes for an excellent combination for winter.

Avoid these mistakes when eating curd in winter: