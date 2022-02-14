Daily Covid cases drop below 1000-mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 The daily Covid-19 cases in Odisha have come down below 1000-mark with 859 persons testing positive during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

According to the State Information and Public Relation department, out of the 859 new Covid-19 cases, 172 were from the 0-18 age group, 503 cases were detected among people under quarantine and 356 are the local contact cases.

This is the lowest daily case the state has recorded since January 4. Khurda district continued to remain in top of the daily infection list with 105 fresh cases, followed by Koraput (71), Cuttack (65) and Sundergarh (62). All remaining districts of Odisha recorded below 50 cases.

The daily test positivity rate has also decreased to 1.45 per cent from 1.82 per cent recorded on Sunday. The active case load in Odisha stood at 11,324.

However, the fatalities continued to remain high in Odisha with the health department confirming the death of another 20 persons due to Covid-19 following due audit.

Six death cases were reported from Balasore district, while four persons died due to the virus in Jajpur district, two each in Puri and Cuttack and one each in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Bhubaneswar, the health department said.

With this, the Covid-19 death toll in the state now has increased to 8,904. Odisha had registered 1,148 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday.

Meanwhile, schools for Class 1 to 7 students have been reopened in the state on Monday for sanitization and cleanness of the campus. However, physical classes for the primary students will resume on February 28.

