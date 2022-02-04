Daily new Covid cases, TPR sliding down in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 The daily Covid tally in Kerala has started to come down with 38,684 turning positive, while the test positivity rate also dipped down to 32.10 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, there were 42,677 cases and the TPR was 37.23 per cent.

When there were 41,037 recoveries on Friday, the total number of active cases was 3,66,120, of which just 2.9 per cent were in hospitals.

Another 28 deaths were recorded, taking the total death toll to 57,296.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, of which 85 per cent (2.26 crore) have taken both the doses.

In the 15-18 age group, 75 per cent (11.36 lakh) have been given one dose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor