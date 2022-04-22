Delhi again sees new Covid cases cross 1K mark, two more deaths reported

New Delhi, April 22 Delhi on Friday reported a rise in new Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 1,042 against 965 on the previous day, while there were two fresh deaths, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The number of active cases in the city has also surged to 3,253, while the positivity rate was 4.64 per cent.

With 757 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,43,282. The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 2,173.

With the new cases and deaths, the cumulative caseload has risen to 18,72,699 and the death toll to 26,164. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.4 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 620. Meanwhile, a total of 22,442 new tests 13,169 RT-PCR and 9,273 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,76,43,156.

A total of 47,064 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours - 6,409 first doses, 26,163 second doses and 14,492 vaccines precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,30,59,731 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor