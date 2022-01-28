Delhi continues to see drop in Covid cases, deaths still high

New Delhi, Jan 28 Delhi on Friday reported marginal decline in its daily Covid tally at at 4,044 new cases, while there were 25 deaths.

The positivity rate has also reduced to 8.6 per cent with active cases declining to 29,152 as per the Health Department bulletin.

The fresh Covid infections and deaths has pushed the tally at 18,19,332 and the death toll to 25,769.

With Covid recovery rate climbing at 96.98 per cent, the active Covid cases rate stands at 1.60 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.42 per cent.

With 8,042 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,64,411. A total of 23,153 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 41,095 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 47,042 new tests 34,088 RT-PCR and 12,954 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,47,39,495.

Out of 70,267 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 26,889 were first doses and 30,059 second doses. Meanwhile, 13,319 precautionary doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,94,15,714 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor