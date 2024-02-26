Delhi doctors report rise in stomach flu cases

New Delhi, Feb 26 Doctors on Monday reported a significant rise in stomach flu cases in the national capital.

Stomach flu, also known as viral gastroenteritis, is a common illness caused by various viruses, including norovirus, rotavirus, and enteroviruses. These viruses are highly contagious and can spread easily through contaminated food or water, close contact with an infected person, or poor hygiene.

“In recent days, there has been a noticeable increase in patients coming to us in OPDs for cases such as flu, diarrhoea, viral fever, etc., which is estimated to be between 20 per cent to 30 per cent higher,” Dr. Vandana Garg, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Vaishali, told IANS.

While major symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting, these are self-limiting, said the health experts, advising patients not to take antibiotics.

“While stomach flu cases are becoming more frequent in certain communities, they are typically self-limiting, resolving within a few days. but antibiotics are not effective against viruses and should not be used unless a bacterial infection is present,” Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told IANS. The doctor said he is seeing 6-7 cases per day on average.

The expert noted that young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to developing severe complications from stomach flu, such as dehydration and malnutrition.

Dr. Vandana said individuals with comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, and those with recent travel history also are at risk.

The doctors called for precautions, including maintaining a healthy diet, practising frequent handwashing, avoiding crowded places, wearing masks, and avoiding contact with sick individuals to prevent the spread of these viruses.

