Delhi govt directs its hospitals to ramp up Covid beds

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Delhi government on Wednesday directed its nine hospitals to increase the beds reserved for Covid patients amid an alarming spike in Covid cases in the national capital.

In a circular issued by the Delhi Health Department, nine Delhi-government run hospitals have been asked to increase the number of Covid beds to 4,350 from the existing 3,316 in view of the surge in cases.

The Indira Gandhi Hospital has 1,181 beds reserved presently for Covid patients, which has been directed to further escalate to 1,500 beds.

Similarly, the Lok Nayak Hospital, Gurunanak Eye Centre and Ram Leela Maidan Covid Care Centre collectively have 650 beds presently, which will be ramped up to 750 for Covid patients, as per the order.

The Burari Hospital will also increase its bed capacity from 300 to 400. The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will increase its bed capacity to 300 from the present 150, while the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital is expected to increase the number of Covid beds to 200. The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will escalate the number of beds to 150 beds for Covid patients, while the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital will increase bed capacity to 150 each amid a surge in a Covid cases in the national capital.

The circular has asked the directors of all these hospitals to ensure that all preparations are taken for engaging the necessary manpower, equipment etc.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 fresh Covid cases, highest since May 12, along with eight deaths. The positivity rate has shot up to 11.88 per cent. The national capital presently has an active Covid caseload of 23,307.

