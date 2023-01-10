Delhi model of development to be adopted: Punjab Health Minister

Chandigarh, Jan 10 Punjab's new Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said the Delhi model of development has been popularised across the globe and the similar model will be adopted in Punjab too.

Assuming the charge of Health and Family Welfare Minister here, Balbir Singh, the legislator from Patiala (Rural) who won the 2022 Assembly election by a whopping margin of over 50,000 votes, told the media that health and education are the areas of core concern of the government.

"Therefore, it will be my priority the health programmes should be implemented at the grassroots to provide quality primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities."

The health sector will be taken to greater heights with the cooperation of the government and the private sector, he added.

Renowned eye surgeon and philanthropist, Balbir Singh, has been providing low-cost eye care to farmers and the poor masses for four decades. As a doctor, he treated lakhs of patients at a low cost and donated the gift of vision to over 30,000 blind patients, besides distributing free medicines to tens of thousands of patients.

Patients from the entire northern region, especially from Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, throng to Patiala for treatment by Balbir Singh.

The recipient of many awards from state governments across the country, Balbir Singh organised a free medicines and medical service langar at Delhi borders during the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws that were later scrapped.

