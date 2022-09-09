Delhi reports 123 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi, Sep 9 Delhi on Friday reported 123 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 182 on the previous day, while there were four more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the capital city has come down to 1.06 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 788 out of which 585 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 191 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,74,153, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,01,432 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,491.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 113.

A total of 11,567 new tests 7,580 RT-PCR and 3,987 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,00,54,207 while 23,947 vaccines were administered - 1,332 first doses, 3,620 second doses, and 18,995 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,67,74,523, according to the health bulletin.

