Delhi reports 299 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Sep 2 Delhi on Friday reported 299 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 271 on previous day, and two more deaths, the Delhi health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city stands 2.17 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 1,457 out of which 996 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 461 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,72,256, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,00,187 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,475.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 159.

A total of 13,772 new tests 8,778 RT-PCR and 4,994 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,99,74,243 while 27,936 vaccines were administered - 1,662 first doses, 4,245 second doses, and 22,029 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,65,94,221, according to the health bulletin.

