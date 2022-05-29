Delhi reports 357 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, May 29 Delhi on Sunday reported 357 new Covid cases against 442 fresh infections reported the previous day, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.

However, no Covid-related death was reported for the third consecutive day in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also dropped to 1.83 per cent. The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 1,624.

With 374 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,78,479. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,205.

A total of 19,478 new tests 13,608 RT-PCR and 5,870 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,85,00,581.

A total of 34,032 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday 3,365 first doses, 13,220 second doses, and 17,447 precautionary doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,42,01,011, according to the health bulletin.

