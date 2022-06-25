Delhi reports 666 new Covid cass; 6 deaths

New Delhi, June 25 The national capital on Saturday witnessed a significant decline in the number of daily Covid cases as 666 infections were reported against 1,447 recorded on the previous day, a Delhi government health bulletin said.

Besides, six Covid-related deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours in the city.

With the detection of new Covid cases, the overall caseload has jumped to 19,29,507 while the death toll has risen to 26,249.

The data, however, was available up to 12.59 p.m. of June 24 only. "Data is up to 12.59 hours of 24.06.2022 only due to technical issues with ICMR portal," said the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has reported a rise at 7.80 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 4,717.

With 1,450 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,98,541. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen to 3,776.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 350.

A total of 8,544 new tests 4,817 RT-PCR and 3,727 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,89,75,904 while 27,699 vaccines were administered 1,677 first doses, 4,951 second doses, and 21,071 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,48,15,494, according to the health bulletin.

