Delhi reports rise at 2,419 fresh Covid cases, 2 more deaths

New Delhi, Aug 5 Delhi on Friday again reported a rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 2,419 against 2,202 reported on previous day, while there were two fresh deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also marginally risen to 12.95 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 6,876, out of which 4,046 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,716 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,31,590, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,64,793 and the death toll continues at 26,327.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 204.

A total of 18,685 new tests 13,287 RT-PCR and 5,398 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,95,85,278 while 18,773 vaccines were administered - 1160 first doses, 2,856 second doses, and 14,757 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,59,11,154, according to the health bulletin.

