Delhi reports sharp decline in Covid cases, one new death

New Delhi, May 16 Delhi on Monday reported a considerable decline in fresh Covid cases, at 377, against 613 on previous day, while there was one new death, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally risen to 3.37 per cent, while the number of active cases has declined to 3,228.

With 910 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,71,311. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,726.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,00,735, while the death toll has risen to 26,196.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,486 in the city.

A total of 11,198 new tests 9,819 RT-PCR and 1,379 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,82,35,766, while 5,776 vaccines were administered - 452 first doses, 1,573 second doses, and 3,751 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,39,09,317 according to the health bulletin.

