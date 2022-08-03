Delhi's Covid tally crosses 2,000, 5 more deaths reported

New Delhi, Aug 3 Delhi on Wednesday reported a considerable rise in fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, at 2,073 against 1,506 reported on previous day, while there were five more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 11.64 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 5,637, out of which 3,214 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,437 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,28,214, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,60,172 and the death toll continues at 26,321.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 183.

A total of 17,815 new tests 12,696 RT-PCR and 5,119 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,95,47,997 while 16,382 vaccines were administered - 992 first doses, 2,685 second doses, and 12,705 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,58,78,373, according to the health bulletin.

