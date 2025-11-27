Do You Feel Colder in Winter Than Others? These Two Nutrient Deficiencies Could Be the Reason

Winter Care Tips: It is normal to feel cold when the cold weather sets in. But have you ever noticed why some people feel colder than others? If you also have a problem like cold hands and feet, constant feeling of chills or getting chills, then the environment is not the only reason behind this.

In fact, due to the deficiency of some nutrients in the body, especially iron and vitamin B12, the body cannot maintain its temperature properly and feels colder. Let's find out why this happens and how to prevent it.

What is the exact relationship between cold and nutrients?

Maintaining our body temperature mainly depends on the efficiency of blood circulation and red blood cells. Both iron and vitamin B12 are necessary for the production of healthy red blood cells.

1) Iron is important for the production of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin carries oxygen to all parts of the body. Iron deficiency causes hemoglobin to not be produced in the right amount. This leads to anemia. The body does not get enough oxygen, so heat production decreases. And due to this, symptoms such as cold hands and feet are always present, feeling cold more.

2) Vitamin B12 is also necessary for the production of red blood cells, as well as for the functioning of the nervous system. B12 deficiency causes megaloblastic anemia, in which RBCs are large, weak and inefficient. This reduces the flow of oxygen in the body and slows down the metabolism, so the body cannot produce enough heat.

Other symptoms of this deficiency

Constant fatigue, weakness

Yellowing of the skin

Difficulty breathing or dizziness

Rapid heartbeat

Headache

Hair loss

What to do for prevention?

Eat a diet rich in iron. Eat spinach, broccoli, beets, lentils, kidney beans, soybeans, raisins, dates, figs, sesame and chia seeds. To increase iron absorption have lemon juice, oranges, kiwi, vitamin C increase iron absorption. Avoid tea and coffee immediately after meals. Because they reduce iron absorption.

Sources of vitamin B12: Dairy products like milk, curd, paneer, buttermilk. Supplements can be taken by vegetarians on the advice of a doctor.

Regular check-ups: If you are constantly feeling cold, tired, or weak, consult a doctor. Current blood tests like CBC can determine the level of both iron and B12. If necessary, the doctor prescribes supplements.