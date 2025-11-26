Signs of Kidney Problems Visible in Your Eyes: Early Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

Kidneys are very important organs in our body and they work to filter the body. The kidneys work to remove toxins and unnecessary substances from the blood. When the kidneys are not working properly, many changes are seen in the body. Some of them are directly felt in the eyes. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to serious problems. In such a situation, it is important to know what are the symptoms of kidney failure in the eyes.

Swelling around the eyes: Swelling under the eyes or around the eyelids is the most common sign of kidney damage. If the kidneys are not working properly, the amount of protein in the blood decreases. This causes fluid to accumulate in the skin tissues and the area around the eyes starts to look swollen.

Itching around the eyes or eyelids: Persistent itching or redness in the eyes can also be a sign of kidney problems. When the kidneys are damaged, toxins and urea increase in the body. These accumulated toxins cause a condition called uremic pruritus, which causes both the eyes and skin to itch constantly.

Blurred vision: Suddenly blurred vision can be a sign of high blood pressure (High BP). High BP is more likely to increase when the kidneys are damaged. High BP puts pressure on the nerves in the eyes and they start to deteriorate. This can lead to retinopathy, in which vision becomes blurry.