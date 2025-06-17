Early Signs of Breast Cancer Often Go Unnoticed, Here's How Women Can Self-Check

Breast cancer can grow faster than we think, the earlier this disease is diagnosed, the more curable it is. The early symptoms of breast cancer are not obvious. Even if a small lump has formed in the breast, we do not know. According to WHO, the diagnosis of this disease has increased significantly. In the coming time, we will know how much more dangerous this disease will become. In such a situation, women need to be vigilant and recognize the symptoms in time. Dr. Akanksha Srivastava has given information on how to recognize breast cancer on her Insta page. Let's know about it.

Gynecologists say that for this, women should check their breasts regularly once a month. If you are above 35 years of age, then you can check your breasts yourself every month after your period ends. This process is easier to do after your period, because at that time the breast tissues are soft, which remain good at that time.

How to do a breast exam?

To examine the breast, you first have to stand in front of the mirror. Pay attention to the shape of the breasts. Does any part look pressed or sunken? Check if there is any contraction or tension on the skin. Also see if there are any lines or skin texture changes anywhere.

To check the palpation, you have to press the breast in a circular motion with the help of your fingers. Start the examination from the bottom of the breast to the top. Start with the right or left breast. See if there is a lump in that place. After examining the breasts, it is also important to examine both the armpits, because lumps and swelling can also be present in these places.

It is better to examine the breasts while taking a bath, since the body is wet, the skin becomes softer, which makes it easier to understand whether there is a lump or not. If this does not work, test by applying oil or lotion to your hand. This way, we can examine the breasts. If you see any of the above symptoms, seek the opinion of a doctor.