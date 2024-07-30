Edible Oil Adulteration Raises Health Concerns: Experts Advise Against Using Loose Oil

Edible oil plays a crucial role in daily nutrition and cooking, but market varieties are often adulterated, posing significant health risks. Consuming such adulterated oils can lead to blood vessel diseases and elevate the risk of heart conditions. Health experts strongly recommend avoiding loose edible oil to safeguard your health.

The market sees high demand for various edible oils, including soybean, palm, curry, sunflower, peanuts, and rice bran oils. Numerous oil producers claim their products are pure, with some advertising their filtered oils as the healthiest option. However, many of these claims are overshadowed by the issue of adulteration, leading to significant health risks. To check the purity of oil at home, refrigerate a few grams of it for a few hours. Oils rich in monounsaturated fats will thicken at cold temperatures, providing a simple test for quality.

Widespread Sales in Grocery Stores

Edible oil is commonly sold in small grocery stores, catering primarily to lower-income families who purchase it in bulk for their daily cooking needs. While this oil is not inherently adulterated, the lack of transparency regarding its production—both for shopkeepers and customers—raises concerns about its quality and authenticity.

Regular Check-Ups Required

Open edible oil is commonly sold in rural and urban areas alike, necessitating regular inspections by the Department of Food and Drug Administration to ensure its purity. Oil factories in industrial estates and MIDCs are subject to routine checks to verify the quality and cleanliness of the oil produced in the district.

Here's What the Experts Say

Experts advise against using adulterated dry oil, even if it is offered at a lower price. Attempting to save a small amount can lead to significant health issues, as adulterated oils contain harmful substances that can cause heart and blood vessel problems. Consuming such oils may also contribute to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Here's How It's Done