eHospital data restored on servers, network being sanitised: AIIMS

New Delhi, Nov 29 With the primary and first backup servers of AIIMS down for a week now due to a cybre attack, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said on Tuesday that the eHospital data has been restored on its servers.

The network is being sanitised before full services can be restored, the hospital said.

"Network being sanitised before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," AIIMS said in a statement.

However, all hospital services, including out-patient, in-patient, laboratories etc. continue to run on manual mode presently.

Meanwhile, the number of incoming patients visiting the hospital has significantly increased leading to a rush-like situation as people are visiting the hospital directly as online appointment is not working.

From doctors' appointment to sharing of patients' reports everything is being done manually now.

AIIMS authorities have deployed additional staff to run OPD services, diagnostics and laboratory works.

At 7 am on Wednesday (November 23), the primary and first backup servers of AIIMS were corrupted and it was later found to be a ransomware attack.

