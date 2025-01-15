Experts urge heart disease patients to avoid extreme weather exposures

New Delhi, Jan 15 People with cardiovascular diseases and those with risk factors must avoid extreme exposures, said health experts on Wednesday.

"Exposure to extreme cold or heat without any pre-acculturation might lead to disturbance in cardiovascular function. Hence, patients with risk factors for cardiovascular diseases should avoid such extreme exposures," Harshal R Salve, Additional professor, centre for community medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

He also urged people to be "aware about one's cardiovascular health such as blood pressure, deep vein thrombosis, uncontrolled diabetes status before venturing to extreme weather events".

Cardiologist Ashwani Mehta, from a city-based hospital, said many people get heart attacks in the winter.

It is majorly due to the fluctuation in the temperature which can spike the blood pressure levels.

"It can even increase the sympathetic response to the changing blood pressure, leading to increased BP and heart rate; and the arteries can go into constriction".

Various studies show that the platelet aggregability and the tendency to form clots in the arteries increase during the winter season. This can also increase the rate of heart attacks during the winter season.

Exposure to extreme cold can affect the heart, the brain and other vital organs. One should keep their body warm to help reduce blood vessel constriction, lowering stress on the heart.

Sudden exposure to cold can also cause strain on the heart, leading to angina or heart attacks. It is advised that one should warm up before stepping outdoors, and avoid strenuous activities immediately after going outside.

Mehta also urged devotees going to the Maha Kumbh "to focus not to expose themselves to very high levels of temperature fluctuation".

Braving the biting cold, over 3.5 crore devotees took the holy dip in Sangam on the first Amrit Snan, on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Maha Kumbh 2025 is being held after 12 years and is a spiritual event drawing over 450 million devotees from around the world. The mega event will continue till February 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor