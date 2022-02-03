Fighting Covid: Nepal inoculates half of its population

Kathmandu, Feb 3 Nepals Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 50 per cent as the country inoculated 14.9 million people with both doses as of Thursday, according to Health Ministry data.

Nepal had launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 27, 2021. The government plans to vaccinate the entire eligible population by mid-April 2022.

The ministry's daily vaccine coverage report shows that with 266,540 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the number of fully-vaccinated people has reached 51.1 per cent.

According to the preliminary Census report of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Nepal's total population stands at 29.19 million.

According to the ministry, until Thursday, a total of 17.3 million people have received at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, which is 68.4 per cent of the total population.

The World Health Organization said that Nepal is on track for meeting the global vaccination targets set by the WHO.

Over 70 per cent Nepali population aged above 18 are fully vaccinated and this is a milestone achievement, the WHO said while congratulating the government of Nepal for the success.

"Reaching 70 per cent-landmark is a collective success of Nepal and its partners, it demonstrates what is possible when we work together with solidarity and in coordination," the WHO Nepal office said in a statement.

"This is the collective success of all the stakeholders central, provincial and local level governments, health workers, aid agencies and countries which have provided us the vaccine doses," said Sangita Mishra, spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

"Due to the strong leadership of the government, which is committed to administer vaccines to all eligible populations at the earliest, we could achieve this milestone," he added.

Meanwhile, Nepal reported 3,175 new Covid cases on Thursday along with 8,723 recoveries and 14 deaths, according to the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor