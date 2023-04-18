Fresh Covid cases cross 300-mark in B'luru; authorities concerned

Bengaluru, April 18 With 308 fresh Covid cases being recorded in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours, the authorities are concerned with the surge in the number.

The surge has been reported in Bengaluru Urban district. There are 1,207 active cases in the city. The 308 fresh cases in Bengaluru are the second highest in this year.

On April 13, 328 cases of fresh Covid cases were reported in Bengaluru against 167 discharges.

After Bengaluru, Ballary district reported the most number of cases (10). In all other districts the Covid cases are in single digits and in 17 districts zero number of cases were reported.

According to the latest bulletin released by the health department (till Monday evening), there are 1,904 active cases in the state. The state reported 358 new Covid cases against 529 discharges.

One death was reported in Kalaburagi district and the positivity rate for the day rose to 8.92 per cent.

