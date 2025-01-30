GBS Outbreak In India: Patients Can Recover in 15 Days with Timely Treatment, Says Health Experts

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients are being reported across the state, including in Pune, with some also receiving treatment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In west Bengal three persons, including a child, have died due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) , though the state health department is yet to officially confirm the cause of the deaths. While GBS is not a new disease, it is old disease. Experts says that with timely diagnosis and treatment, mild cases can recover within 15 to 30 days.

GBS is a rare but serious condition in which the body's immune system attacks its own nerves, leading to muscle weakness and, in some cases, breathing difficulties. Although the district is not considered to be at significant risk, the health system remains vigilant. According to Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean of Valley Hospital, the facility is well-equipped to provide the necessary treatment.

GBS results from a malfunction of the immune system, which targets the body's nerves instead of foreign pathogens. Symptoms include difficulty swallowing and speaking, breathing problems, limb weakness, persistent diarrhea, muscle control issues, tingling sensations, slow movement, and loss of balance.

The condition can significantly affect nerve function. When nerves from the brain are attacked, sensitivity decreases, muscle activity slows, and movement becomes impaired. In some cases, patients may experience long-term muscle weakness. Severe cases can impact breathing, requiring ventilator support. To protect yourself from GBS, it's important to monitor for changes following any infection, boil and drink water, avoid eating outside food or raw items, and maintain good hand hygiene. If you experience weakness, tingling, or slow movement, seek immediate consultation with a neurologist.

GBS cases occur year-round and vary in type. If diagnosed promptly, 90 percent of patients recover quickly, though some may need ventilators. Do not ignore symptoms; timely treatment is crucial.

— Dr. Dr. Pandurang Wattamwar, Neurologist