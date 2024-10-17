GCCs to ramp up freshers' hiring by 40 pc in India in FY25

New Delhi, Oct 17 Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which have emerged as significant employers of fresh talent, are expected to increase fresher hiring by 40 per cent compared to the previous year, according to a report.

The report by TeamLease Digital, a tech staffing and solutions provider, reveals the latest insights on hiring trends and the tech landscape for the upcoming fiscal year 2025.

It showed that GCCs offer entry-level candidates salaries that are up to 30 per cent higher than the industry standard for in-demand skills.

Followed by GCC, the IT services sector also anticipates a 20-25 per cent growth in the recruitment of freshers, underscoring the demand for skills in software development, data engineering, and cloud technologies, the report said.

The analysis highlights the surge in demand across various experience levels, influential market factors, and the significance of skill development in the ever-evolving tech industry.

“The tech industry continues to transform at a rapid pace. To stay ahead, companies must align their talent strategies with technological advancements, particularly in AI and cloud computing,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital.

“Investing in upskilling programmes is not just an option but a necessity, enabling professionals to remain competitive in this dynamic environment. This alignment will be crucial for driving sustainable growth and innovation in the coming years,” she added.

Further, the report showed that mid-level roles have demonstrated stability, and salaries in these roles have seen an increase of 7.89 per cent to 10.2 per cent as compared to FY 2024. This reflects the market’s need for professionals who can apply their hands-on experience to manage and optimise business operations effectively.

Senior management roles are also experiencing a remarkable 21 per cent rise in demand since last year, attributed to the strategic importance of expertise in data engineering, product management, and DevOps, with salary increases ranging between 6.54 per cent and 10.8 per cent.

The report noted that the demand for data-related roles has been fuelled by the rise in AI, machine learning (ML), and automation skills. This trend is particularly evident in the surge of job postings for data scientists, where almost 69 per cent mentioned ML skills in 2024.

Skills in natural language processing (NLP) have also grown in prominence, with demand jumping from 5 per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025, indicating a broad industry shift toward AI-driven solutions.

