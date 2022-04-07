Govt working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure: Modi

New Delhi, April 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government was working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure.

In a series of tweets on 'World Health Day', Modi said: "Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hard work that has kept our planet protected."

He said that the government's focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens.

"The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world's largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat," Modi said.

Highlighting how affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the impoverished, he said: "I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as 'PM Jan Aushadhi'. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness."

Addressing medical education in the country, Modi added: "In the last eight years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our government's efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters."

