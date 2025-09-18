Health camps organised in Gujarat's Tapi under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

Tapi (Gujarat), Sep 18 As part of the nationwide ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, the district Health Department in Gujarat's Tapi on Thursday organised health camps in Mayapur, Chhindia, and Pipalwada villages. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from local women, many of whom underwent health checkups and received timely treatment — all at no cost.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the eighth edition of Poshan Maah on September 17, the campaign aims to be India’s largest women and child health mobilisation drive. In the Tapi district, the response has already shown promising results.

Tapi's Chief District Health Officer (CDHO), Dr Anil Vasava, told IANS: "This campaign will continue until October 2. Women aged 30 and above are being screened for various health conditions such as diabetes, oral and cervical cancer, tuberculosis, and other non-communicable diseases. All services in government hospitals are provided completely free of cost. Early diagnosis is our priority; it will help improve long-term health outcomes for women."

Local beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude for the initiative.

Vidhyaben Gamit said: "I came here for a memory checkup, but during the screening, I learned I have diabetes. I wouldn’t have known otherwise. I’m thankful to the Gujarat government and PM Modi for this life-saving initiative."

Pravinaben Gamit, another visitor, added: "I received a full body checkup through this Abhiyaan. It’s reassuring to know such facilities are reaching even remote areas. Thank you, PM Modi."

Jointly led by the Centre's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ aims to deliver preventive, promotive, and curative health services to women, adolescent girls, and children across India.

Between September 17 and October 2, over one lakh health camps are scheduled to take place nationwide, including daily camps at government health facilities. These camps will offer screenings for non-communicable diseases, cancers, anaemia, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, maternal health services, as well as nutrition counselling and menstrual hygiene awareness.

The campaign also includes mental health promotion, lifestyle education, and AYUSH-based wellness activities such as yoga. Beneficiaries will be connected to digital health services, including Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) and PM-JAY for future healthcare benefits.

To ensure deep community engagement, the campaign mobilises ASHA and Anganwadi workers, ANMs, self-help groups, Panchayati Raj institutions, and youth volunteers under the MY Bharat initiative.

Specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and dentistry are being provided through medical colleges, district hospitals, AIIMS, ESIC, and CGHS centres, with private hospitals also contributing.

According to officials, the drive aligns with PM Modi’s vision of a healthy, fit, and developed India by 2047, marking a pivotal step toward strengthening grassroots healthcare across the nation.

