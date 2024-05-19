Heat wave to continue in Himachal next week: Met office

Shimla, May 19 The heat wave is likely to continue at isolated pockets in Himachal Pradesh's districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla for the next four to five days, the Met office said here on Sunday.

There is also a possibility of severe heat waves in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan (Nalagarh, Baddi, Parwanoo), Sirmaur (Dhaulakuan, Paonta Sahib) and Kangra (Gaggal, Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Dehra, Jaswan) and adjoining areas.

The average maximum temperatures in the state are likely to increase by two and three degrees Celsius and are likely to remain appreciably above normal during the period, said the weather bureau.

The average minimum temperatures for the mid-hills, low hills, and plain areas are likely to increase by two to three degrees and will remain above normal, whereas the minimum temperatures for high hill areas are likely to decrease by one and two degrees and will remain normal during this period.

The Met department warned that high temperatures and increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

Meanwhile, the state capital Shimla saw a high of 29.5 degrees Celsius, a slight fall from Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor