Illness To Wellness, Project Empathy Campaign of ILBS organise contests to raise awareness on hepatitis

New Delhi, July 29 The ‘Illness to Wellness’ initiative, a national campaign aimed at generating awareness on various mind and body conditions and providing holistic and broad stakeholder engagements with the overall objective of promoting healthy living, along with the Project Empathy Campaign of ILBS, organised contests for school students in Delhi-NCR to highlight World Hepatitis Day.

The contests -- Shine in Public Speaking and Logo Designing, took place at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on July 26.

The contests were organised to increase awareness, educate the public about hepatitis and to reduce stigma related to hepatitis. The theme for the contest was It’s Time for Action which aligned with the WHO (World Health Organisation) theme for World Hepatitis Day 2024. The contests were open to students in grades 6-12 and saw substantial participation from students from numerous schools across Delhi-NCR.

According to a 2024 WHO report, viral hepatitis caused 1.3 million deaths in 2022, making it the second leading infectious cause of death globally. Hepatitis B was responsible for 83 per cent of these deaths, while hepatitis C accounted for 17 per cent. Approximately 304 million people worldwide live with hepatitis B or C, with India ranking among the top 10 countries with the highest burden of viral hepatitis. In India, over 40 million people are affected by hepatitis B, and many continue to suffer due to prevalent misconceptions about the disease. This highlights the urgent need to increase public awareness and dispel the myths surrounding hepatitis.

On the occasion, Dr Shiv K Sarin, Director and Chancellor of ILBS, said, “It’s indeed time for action, to spread awareness and dispel misconceptions surrounding hepatitis. Many stigmas, such as the false association with AIDS, cloud our understanding of the disease. We need to recognise that Hepatitis B is transmitted through blood and from mother to baby. Effective control of Hepatitis B can be achieved through the universal vaccination of newborns and treatment for those already affected. 90 per cent of people with Hepatitis C can be cured. Engaging with the youth is a powerful way to spread these crucial messages. I commend the Illness to Wellness initiative and the Project Empathy Campaign for organising this event, and I am glad that ILBS could host it.”

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “On World Hepatitis Day, we have an opportunity to reflect, renew and redouble our commitment and efforts on the critical subject of hepatitis that continues to impact societal health- warranting our unmitigated attention. I am happy to note the enthusiastic participation of the children, along with the encouragement provided by schools in Delhi-NCR to this important cause. I want to congratulate all the schoolchildren who participated in the various activities that have been undertaken under the Illness to Wellness and ILBS initiative, and emphasise that by spreading knowledge about this ailment, these students are helping in raising awareness and addressing the important aspects of the disease. I firmly believe that when children embrace a cause, positive change follows, as they become the future leaders driving greater sensitisation and societal progress.”

Illness to Wellness has consistently worked to raise awareness about Hepatitis B and C across India through various events. The initiative aims to disseminate crucial information vital for controlling these diseases and to emphasise the importance of good health for leading prosperous and fulfilling lives.

