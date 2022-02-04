India logs 1.49 lakh new Covid cases, 1072 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 4 India reported 1,49,394 Covid cases, around 13 per cent lower than the previous day's count and 1,072 deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning.

The new deaths have pushed the death toll at 5,00,055 in the country.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 14,35,569, which constitutes 3.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,46,674 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,00,17,088. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.39 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 16,11,666 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 73.58 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 12.03 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 9.27 per cent.

With the administration of over 55 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 168.47 crore as of Friday morning.

More than 10.71 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor