India logs 16,051 new Covid cases, 206 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 21 India reported a further decline in the new Covid-19 cases on Monday. In a span of 24 hours, 16,051 new infections and 206 deaths were registered, the Union health ministry said.

India had logged 19,968 new Covid cases and 673 deaths on Sunday, and on Saturday a total of 22,270 new cases were reported.

The new fatalities increased the death toll to 5,12,109 in the country.

The active Covid cases have reduced to 2,01,131, which constitutes 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 37,901 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,21,24,284. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,31,087 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.01 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.12 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.93 per cent.

With the administration of over seven lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 175.46 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 1,98,99,635 sessions.

More than 11.18 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

