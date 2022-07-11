India logs 16,678 new Covid cases, 26 deaths

New Delhi, July 11 India on Monday reported 16,678 Covid cases, a decline against previous day's 18,257 count, as per Union Health Ministry's data.

In the same period, 26 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,454.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,30,713 cases, accounting for 0.30 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 14,629 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,83,162. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has increased to 5.99 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 4.18 per cent.

Also, a total of 2,78,266 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.68 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.88 crore, achieved via 2,60,96,863 sessions.

Over 3.74 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

