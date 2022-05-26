India logs 2,628 fresh Covid cases, 18 deaths

New Delhi, May 26 India saw an uptick in Covid-19 cases with 2,628 infections being recorded in the past 24 hours against previous day's 2,124 count, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday.

In the same period, 18 Covid fatalities were logged taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,525.

Meanwhile, the active caseload was also pegged at 15,414, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,167 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,04,881. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally risen to 0.58 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 0.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,52,580 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.84 crore.

As of Thursday morning, the vaccination coverage exceeded 192.82 crore, achieved via 2,43,56,591 sessions.

Over 3.33 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

