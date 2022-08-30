India logs 5,439 fresh Covid cases, active cases below 70k mark

New Delhi, Aug 30 India on Tuesday witnessed a decline in Covid cases with 5,439 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, against previous day's 7,591 count, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 65,732 cases, accounting for 0.15 per cent of the total positive cases.

As per the health ministry report, the nationwide Covid-related deaths toll stands at 5,27,799.

The recovery of 22,031 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,25,024. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally dropped to 1.70 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 2.64 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,20,418 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.55 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 212.17 crore, achieved via 2,82,59,616 sessions.

Over 4.02 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

