India logs nearly two lakh fresh Covid cases, 442 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, Jan 12 India reported 1,94,720 fresh Covid cases, a rise of around 26,000 from the previous day. In the same time, a total of 442 deaths were also reported, said the Union Ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

With the addition of the new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655.

The active caseload has jumped to 9,55,329 which constitutes 2.65 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has reached 4,868 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positives, 1,850 have been discharged from the hospitals. So far a total of 28 states have reported the Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

The recovery of 60,405 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,46,30,536. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.01 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 17,61,900 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 69.52 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 9.82 per cent amid the sudden spike in the cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 11.05 per cent.

With the administration of over 85 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 153.80 crore as of Wednesday morning.

More than 16.50 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.

