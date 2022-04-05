India reports 795 fresh Covid cases, 58 deaths

New Delhi, April 5 India reported below 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after 795 new Covid cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

In the same period, 58 Covid related deaths were redistered taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,416, said the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 12,054. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,280 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,96,369. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,66,332 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.15 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.17 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.87 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Over 1.92 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

More than 15.55 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.

