India sees dip in Covid cases; reports 2,706 infections in past 24 hrs

New Delhi, May 30 India witnessed a decline in Covid cases with 2,706 fresh infections being reported in last 24 hours against previous day's 2,828 count, as per the Union Health Ministry's Monday morning data.

Also, 25 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,611.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 17,698 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,070 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,13,440. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has risen to 0.97 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.58 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,78,267 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85 crore.

As of Monday morning, the vaccination coverage exceeded 193.31 crore, achieved via 2,45,16,503 sessions.

Over 3.38 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

