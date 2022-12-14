India to roll out cervical cancer vaccine for girls aged 9-14 yrs

Indonesia will produce drugmaker Merck & Co's vaccines for human papillomavirus (HPV), the chief of its state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday, in a bid to combat HPV-linked cervical cancer in the country. India is soon to take steps in this area. Dr. NK Arora, head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said that cervical cancer can be treated with the HPV vaccine. He informed that India will soon be able to provide HPV vaccine for girls aged 9-14 under a national program.India is soon to take steps in this area. Dr. NK Arora, head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said that cervical cancer can be treated with the HPV vaccine. He informed that India will soon be able to provide HPV vaccine for girls aged 9-14 under a national program.

HPV vaccination is recommended for ages 11–12 years. HPV vaccines can be given starting at age 9 years. All preteens need HPV vaccination, so they are protected from HPV infections that can cause cancer later in life. Teens and young adults through age 26 years who didn’t start or finish the HPV vaccine series also need HPV vaccination. Vaccination is not recommended for everyone older than age 26 years. Adults aged 27 to 45 years, who are not already vaccinated may decide to get HPV vaccine after speaking with their doctor about their risk for new HPV infections and the possible benefits of vaccination for them. The first dose is routinely recommended at ages 11–12 years old. The vaccination can be started at the age of 9 years. Only two doses are needed if the first dose was given before the 15th birthday. Teens and young adults who start the series later, at ages 15 through 26 years, need three doses of HPV vaccine.