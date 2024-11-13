Indian-Origin Yoga Guru Sharath Jois Dies of Sudden Heart Attack in the US

World-renowned yoga master R. Sharath Jois, celebrated for popularizing Ashtanga yoga worldwide, has passed away at age 53 while on a teaching tour in Virginia, USA. Sharath Jois, the grandson of K. Pattabhi Jois—the founder of Ashtanga yoga—was a central figure in the global yoga community. Jois was hiking near the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with a group of about 50 students when he suddenly collapsed. Witnesses reported that he appeared fatigued, sat on a bench to rest, and later lost consciousness. Despite CPR efforts, emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene due to a heart attack.

Based in Mysuru, India, Jois was in the middle of an international teaching tour and planned to return home in December to resume his classes. His itinerary also included workshops in San Antonio, Texas, as well as Sydney and Dubai in 2024. Just hours before his passing, he shared a video on Instagram of a recent yoga session.

Sharath Jois was instrumental in carrying forward his grandfather's legacy, establishing Ashtanga yoga as a worldwide practice. His teachings impacted thousands of students globally, including celebrities such as Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow. Notable figures like Hillary Clinton have also credited his breathing techniques, such as Nadi Shodhana Pranayama, for helping them manage stress.

