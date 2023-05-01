Maharashtra Day: Leaders extend greetings and pay tributes

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde marked Maharashtra Foundation Day by extending his wishes on Twitter and paying tribute to the martyrs of the United Maharashtra Movement. He also flagged off a bike rally from August Kranti Maidan to Shivaji Park in Dadar.

In his message on the microblogging site, Chief Minister Shinde expressed his well wishes for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day by quoting, "Hearty wishes on Maharashtra Day and Labour's Day."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of Maharashtra Day by expressing his pride in Maharashtra's heritage and hoping for its continued prosperity. He tweeted, "Happy Maharashtra Day to all! Let us take pride in our heritage and may Maharashtra continue to flourish forever. Jai Maharashtra!"