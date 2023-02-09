Liquor seized in Guj should be sold in other states: Ex-Cong MLA

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 Former Congress MLA from Gujarat, Lalit Vasoya, in a letter to the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has suggested selling the seized liquor in the non-dry states so that revenue can be earned for Gujarat.

"Gujarat is a prohibited state, and the police are really doing very good work by seizing liquor smuggled into Gujarat. But unfortunately, the seized liquor is destroyed. Instead of destroying, the government should sell the seized liquor in the non-prohibited states and earn revenue," Vasoya wrote in the letter.

Citing government records, he said that in 2020 and 2021, the Gujarat Police had seized and destroyed IMFL worth Rs 215 crore and beer worth Rs 16 crore.

He suggested that instead of destroying, the same can be put on auction in the states where liquor is permitted, so that Gujarat can earn good revenue out of it.

"The same fund can be used for the police welfare," the former legislator suggested.

